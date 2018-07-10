William Buick on Gilgamesh in Bunbury Cup

William Buick is all smiles

William Buick will team up with ante-post favourite Gilgamesh in Saturday's bet365 Bunbury Cup at Newmarket.

The four-year-old was beaten just under three lengths when seventh in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on his most recent outing when ridden by Eddie Greatrex.

However, trainer George Scott has moved to secure the services of the Deryby-winning rider for the seven-furlong feature which boasts nearly #75,000 as a first prize.

Scott said: "Gilgamesh has come out of his Royal Ascot run really well and, although he is the kind of horse that doesn't need much work, I have been pleased with him at home since then.

"I thought that he ran a really solid race in the Wokingham. I have always felt he was a seven-furlong specialist, we only really ran him over six because it was Royal Ascot and he didn't get the clearest of runs, so I think that you can upgrade that effort.

"He was very unlucky in the Victoria Cup earlier in the season. Four-year-olds have a good record in the Bunbury Cup and I feel he is the kind of horse that has plenty more progression in him, so there is a lot in his favour.

"William Buick is going to ride - he rode him in his last piece of work before Ascot, when he was only claimed by Godolphin at the last minute.

"He's a fantastic rider who is on the crest of a wave at the moment. That said, Eddie has done nothing wrong on him and I'm sure he will get plenty more chances in the future."