Wilamina ruled out of the Falmouth Stakes

Wilamina - won't run in the Falmouth

Wilamina will skip the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket this week with Martyn Meade hoping to find an easier option.

While Meade admits the filly probably ran the best race of her life last time out at Royal Ascot when third in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes to Aljazzi, the prospect of taking on blistering Coronation Stakes winner Alpha Centauri does not appeal.

"I think it was a career-best at Ascot, but that's about where we are with her, we are going to have to farm around and look for an easier Group One," said Meade.

"She is in the Falmouth, but I won't run her there, she'd have almost no chance in that.

"There might be something in France later on, she does go on softish ground so I'm working on the basis that I'll wait until all the others are spent and we might find an easier one."

He added: "I think a mile is her optimum. She might get a bit further but at this stage I'm happy to leave her at a mile."