Eminent drops back in Mile

Eminent

Eminent will drop back in trip for the Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Trainer Martyn Meade has been baffled by two disappointing runs at Chester and Royal Ascot so far this season, after the Frankel colt ran well in the 2000 Guineas and Derby last year, as well as winning the Craven Stakes and a French Group Two.

"He's had a couple of disappointing runs this season, so I think we'll try a new tactic with him," said Meade.

"It's an absolute mystery because he's perfectly fine at home, it's all a bit baffling to me.

"He wasn't too keen at Ascot, someone had to make the pace and Oisin (Murphy) went on, but then he went five lengths clear and just acted as a pacemaker for them, which wasn't ideal. I don't think we'll want to do that again.

"I think the drop in trip might just help his confidence, or maybe even my confidence as well, really, and we'll maybe ride him a bit different."