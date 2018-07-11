Alpha faces six in Falmouth

Alpha Centauri wins the Coronation Stakes under Colm O'Donoghue

Alpha Centauri will face just six rivals in Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Jessica Harrington's filly was the most impressive winner during the whole of Royal Ascot when tearing apart a classy field in the Coronation Stakes.

She will now bid for a third straight Group One having already bagged the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Aidan O'Brien runs Clemmie, who has seen her season interrupted due to a setback in the spring.

She has been well behind Alpha Centauri in her two races so far this term.

Mark Johnston has two contenders, last year's Lowther winner Threading and Nyaleti, winner of the German Guineas this season.

The only older fillies running are Saeed bin Suroor's Arabian Hope, a Group Three winner in Turkey last year, and Mick Channon's Opal Tiara, who claimed an Irish a Group Two last time out.

Roger Varian's Altyn Orda completes the septet.