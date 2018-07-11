Martyn Meade expects big run from Advertise

Advertise - in good form ahead of July Stakes

Martyn Meade believes Advertise has a "favourite's chance" in Thursday's Arqana July Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner on his debut at Newbury, the Showcasing colt was subsequently purchased by Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited.

He went to Royal Ascot under the radar, but ran above expectations when beating all bar Calyx in the Coventry Stakes and while Meade was tempted to try him over an extra furlong in Saturday's Superlative Stakes, he remains at six furlongs for now.

"He beat everything on his side, he just didn't know anything about the horse on the other side," said Meade of the Coventry run.

"Having said that, you can't take anything away from Calyx, he looks very good. Nevertheless, it was a very good run from our horse.

"Thankfully we're not bumping into him this time. He's got a favourite's chance, I'd say, and the ground should be fine for him, not dissimilar to Ascot.

"I toyed with the idea of running him in the Superlative on Saturday over seven furlongs, as he took a bit of time to get going in both his races, but we decided to stick to six for now."

John Gosden won the Coventry with Calyx, but stablemate Legends Of War was an ante-post favourite for the race before a setback ruled him out.

He now gets the chance to prove he is as good as he looked when making a sparkling winning debut at Yarmouth.

"He got a temperature and a cough and his blood was wrong which meant he missed the Coventry, so thank goodness we didn't run him," Gosden told At The Races.

"He comes here fresh, he's in good form.

"We'll be looking to run a nice race. He's got a good turn of foot, so we'll be looking to put it to best use."

Aidan O'Brien is represented by Van Beethoven, who was fourth in the Windsor Castle at Ascot but won the Railway Stakes when stepped back up to six furlongs, and North Wind.

Richard Fahey's Charming Kid won at York on debut before finishing eighth in the Norfolk Stakes - a race in which Clive Cox's Konchek was fifth and they meet again.

Alan King's dual winner Dunkerron and Simon Crisford's Sporting Chance complete the field.