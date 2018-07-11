Wells Farhh Go in top form ahead of Newmarket

Wells Farhh Go: In good form ahead of Newmarket run

Tim Easterby reports Wells Farhh Go to be in prime condition as he bids to trouble the judge for the first time this season in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on Thursday.

Winner of the Group Three Acomb Stakes in an unbeaten juvenile campaign, Wells Farhh Go has finished sixth in the Dante and King Edward VII Stakes after two outings so far this season.

Seen by connections as a long-term prospect for the St Leger, Wells Farhh Go is expected to appreciate tackling this longer distance of a mile and five furlongs.

"He's in good form and he should run well, fingers crossed," said Easterby.

"He's stepping up from a mile a mile and a half and that should be OK."

Charlie Appleby is hoping Loxley can build on his seasonal debut success at Newmarket last month when he comfortably beat the well-regarded Raymond Tusk over a mile and a quarter.

Appleby expects another step up in distance to suit the son of New Approach, who ended his juvenile campaign with a respectable run in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

"I was pleased with Loxley's first run of the season and he came out of the race well," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"He won on good to firm ground that day, so similar conditions won't be a problem, and we hope that the step up in trip this week will see further improvement."

Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was third in the King Edward, is one of two runners from the Aidan O'Brien stable along with Victory Salute.

The Appleby-trained Symbolization drops down in class in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes after good efforts in defeat in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the Jersey Stakes.

"Symbolization has competed at a higher level on his last two starts and the drop back in class should make him very competitive," said the trainer.

The Newmarket handler also saddles Zaman, who was unplaced in the German 2000 Guineas on his first start since gaining a Listed triumph at Meydan.

"Zaman was disappointing out in Germany, but he likes to race prominently and lost his position that day," said Appleby.

"If he can rekindle the form he showed out in Dubai or last year, he could be a player in a race like this."