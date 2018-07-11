Vintage Brut set for Glorious Goodwood

Vintage Brut winning the National Stakes

Vintage Brut could try to get his career back on track in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

The Tim Easterby-trained youngster lost his unbeaten record when well-beaten in the Norfolk Stakes but was found not be 100 per cent when he returned to the North Yorkshire stable from Royal Ascot.

Vintage Brut was sent off favourite for the Norfolk, won by American raider Shang Shang Shang, after winning the National Stakes at Sandown on his second start.

Sabre, who was runner-up in that Listed contest, gave the form a boost when taking second place in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He was a bit light and dehydrated when he came back, but he's in good form so we'll go to Goodwood for the Molecomb, all being well," said Easterby.