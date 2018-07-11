Accidental Agent heading to Deauville

Accidental Agent (left) beats Lord Glitters in the Queen Anne

Accidental Agent will run next in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on August 8.

A popular winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, the four-year-old will now attempt to beat the best in Europe away from home.

Johnson Houghton had been considering dropping her stable star in class for the Summer Mile at Ascot this weekend, but that plan was shelved.

A return to Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day remains his main objective.

"We're going to go straight to the Jacques le Marois now," said Johnson Houghton.

"He's not really ground dependent so that's got nothing to do with it, I just thought I'd give him a little bit more time. If he'd run this weekend it would have been just over three weeks (since Royal Ascot)

"Everything has been fine since the Queen Anne."