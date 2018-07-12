Blue Point heads July Cup 14

Blue Point wins the King's Stand

Blue Point will face 13 rivals as he aims to follow up his Royal Ascot win in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Charlie Appleby's four-year-old reeled in Battaash over five furlongs in the King's Stand last month and steps back up a furlong this weekend.

Also in the Godolphin colours is John Gosden's lightly-raced Dreamfield who was narrowly beaten when a red-hot favourite for the Wokingham at the Royal meeting.

Sir Michael Stoute's Eqtidaar and Richard Fahey's Sands Of Mali, first and second in the Commonwealth Cup, now face their elders for the first time.

Limato, trained by Henry Candy, has been running over a mile this season to little effect, but reverts to sprinting in a race he has won and been second in for the last two years.

Australian sprinter Redkirk Warrior was well fancied for the Diamond Jubilee but cut little ice. He has remained in Europe and has another chance to prove himself, reunited with regular partner Regan Bayliss.

Brando represents Kevin Ryan, while Aidan O'Brien runs five, headed by US Navy Flag, who is dropping down from a mile.

The Ballydoyle quintet is completed by Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor, Fleet Review and Sioux Nation.

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot and Invincible Army from James Tate's yard are the other runners.