Dash Of Spice heads York John Smith's Cup field

Dash Of Spice: Runs in the John Smith's Cup

Dash Of Spice is among a maximum field of 20 for the 59th running of the John Smith's Cup at York on Saturday.

David Elsworth's improving four-year-old has won at the Derby meeting and Royal Ascot already this season and is 4lb well-in even with a penalty.

Elsworth also runs top-weight Master The World, the Winter Derby winner in February.

Charlie Hills' Afaak steps up in trip having finished second in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Willie Mullins has decided against running Chelkar, fourth to stablemate Lagostovegas at Ascot, leaving Dermot Weld's Tandem as the only Irish-trained runner.

Roger Varian's Appeared, Jim Goldie's duo of Euchen Glen and Sir Chauvelin and Simon Crisford's Mordin all feature in the final field.

Sir Michael Stoute's Hampton Court Stakes third Zaaki crept in near the foot of the weights, but was later declared a non-runner.

His defection means the Tim Easterby-trained Dance King gets a run as the first reserve.

The second reserve is the 2015 John Smith's Cup hero, Rod Millman's Master Carpenter.