Sea Of Class pleases Haggas in workout

Sea Of Class is in control at Newbury

William Haggas expects Sea Of Class to take the step up to a mile and a half in her stride in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday week.

The daughter of Sea The Stars continued her build up for a tilt at the Group One contest - for which she is the general 7-2 second-favourite - after participating in a racecourse gallop over a mile at Newmarket's July Course on Thursday morning.

Working alongside a stable companion, the dual Newbury Listed winner quickened smartly away under former jockey Michael Tebbutt inside the final furlong of the exercise, before crossing the line around seven lengths clear.

The Newmarket handler said: "I was very happy with that and it looked fine to me. Providing she is OK she will now go to the Irish Oaks.

"He (Tebbutt) knows her very well and he was very happy with her.

"We've decided to go up to the mile and a half and have a go at a Classic. I don't have a problem with the trip.

"We had a little niggle between the two Listed races, but she is back on top form now and I'm pleased with her."