Advertise lands July Stakes

Advertise

Advertise confirmed himself a smart prospect in running out a clear-cut winner of the Arqana July Stakes at Newmarket.

Runner-up to John Gosden's big hope Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Martyn Meade-trained youngster was sent off the 11-10 favourite to go one place better.

Frankie Dettori, who rode Calyx at Ascot, kept Advertise widest of all before asking for his effort two furlongs out.

While the response was not totally immediate, he soon hit the front from Konchek and Charming Kid, taking the six-furlong Group Two contest by two lengths.

Gosden's Legends Of War, ultra-impressive on his only previous start, was very disappointing.

Meade said: "Wow, that's all I can say. I'm so thrilled.

"He's done everything right, but of course you never know until you get on to the racetrack. I think he could prove to be a really good horse.

"He's takes a bit of time to get going, which was why Frankie got at him, but we were thinking about the Superlative here on Saturday over seven furlongs - that might be his trip, but he can cope with this.

"He's got a bright future."

He added: "I'm very much thinking 2000 Guineas next year, he was in the betting after his run in the Coventry and I think he's stamped that today - over an extra distance I think he'll be a better horse."

Looking to the immediate future, Meade said: "I think we could go a bit further, so there is the Dewhurst or something like that. At least we have got a few options. It is just matter of choosing, that is the pressure now.

"He is pretty versatile. He has come from off the pace there and I'm very pleased with him. He is a big horse and he will always take a little bit of time to get going and he did it so well.

"You can't take away that form at Ascot and we always thought if he reproduced that he would be OK today and having seen that there he is going to progress further.

"It is not obvious on breeding, but he will get further."

Clive Cox said of Konchek: "I was delighted with the run. He clearly appreciated another furlong. He has got the most amazing temperament.

"The winner brought the best form to the table, so I'm very pleased. The Richmond (Glorious Goodwood) would be most likely for him next. He prefers a drier rather than a wetter surface."

Richard Fahey said of Charming Kid: "That looked a warm race today and I would say the winner is decent. I thought for two strides we had him. I wouldn't be afraid to drop him back in trip.

"I've put him in the Gimcrack and there is the Roses at York. There is Richmond and Molecomb at Goodwood, as he has plenty of speed."