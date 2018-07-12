Johnston's Main hope out again

A sweet moment for James Doyle as Main Edition wins the Albany

Trainer Mark Johnston believes Main Edition is the one to beat in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The daughter of Zoffany took her uneaten rally to three when winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and this Group Two contest over six furlongs can be described as a re-run, with five of the first seven taking each other on again.

"Main Edition has done absolutely nothing wrong," said Johnston.

"As the season progresses, so two-year-olds change but she is entitled to improve as much as any of her rivals and I think they have all got her to beat."

La Pelosa was only a neck away in second place on what was only her second start. Her trainer Charlie Appleby feels that race will have done her plenty of good.

"I have been pleased with the way La Pelosa has come out of her run at Royal Ascot," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"She made all at Kempton on her debut, but I think she learned a lot last time out, when she stayed on well in the closing stages, and the race should have brought her on mentally.

"A repeat performance of her last start should see her bang there."

Angel's Hideaway was only beaten two lengths in fourth place and connections of the John Gosden-trained juvenile are hopeful of another good run.

"She likes fast ground. She ran well and we will learn a bit more," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"We are pleased with her and she is bred to be a two-year-old.

"It's the logical race for her and we are competing against each other again, but she came out of the race well."

Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna, who was fifth, and Jessica Harrington's Chicas Amigas, who was seventh, are the others from the Albany in the rematch.

Further spice to an intruiging heat is added by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gossamer Wings, who was only beaten a short head in the Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting.