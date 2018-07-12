Goddess Guineas favourite after Leopardstown win
Last Updated: 13/07/18 9:03am
Goddess is Sky Bet's 14/1 1000 Guineas favourite following a spectacular performance at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.
The beautifully-bred daughter of Camelot is out of a half-sister to Galileo and looks to have plenty of the family's ability, judged on her 10-length demolition job in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.
Ridden by Seamie Heffernan, the Aidan O'Brien-trained youngster was sent off the 1-2 favourite, having had little luck in running when ninth of 11 in a Curragh maiden at the end of last month.
O'Brien was not present, but Heffernan was clearly impressed.
He said: "She should have won at the Curragh. It was a typical Irish race, they were all boxed watching one another. I just let her jump and stride along today.
"I'm not sure how good a race it was, but she's way better than average."
He added: "I'd say she's better than September (who won her maiden at Leopardstown and subsequently won at Royal Ascot and has been Group One-placed)."