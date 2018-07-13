Sir Michael Stoute set to run two in King George at Ascot

Crystal Ocean: One of two King George runners for Sir Michael Stoute

Sir Michael Stoute is preparing both Crystal Ocean and Poet's Word for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Crystal Ocean posted his third victory of the season with a dominant display over the King George course and distance in the Hardwicke Stakes at last month's Royal meeting.

Poet's Word, meanwhile, claimed the notable scalp of Cracksman when securing Group One glory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Stoute has saddled a joint-record five previous winners of the King George in Shergar (1981), Opera House (1993), Golan (2002), Conduit (2009) and Harbinger (2010) and appears intent on adding to his tally.

"They are both fine at the moment. They are being trained for the King George and the plan is to go to Ascot with both horses," said the Newmarket-based trainer.

Crystal Ocean is Sky Bet's 7/4 favourite for the Ascot showpiece with Poet's Word 4/1.