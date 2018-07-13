Pretty Pollyanna impressive winner at Newmarket

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Pretty Pollyanna streaked clear of her rivals when springing a surprise in a dramatic renewal of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Much of the pre-race build-up focused on the rematch between Main Edition and La Pelosa, who were separated by just a neck when first and second respectively in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

La Pelosa was the marginal favourite to gain her revenge, but both were impeded after Angel's Hideaway veered right under pressure with over a furlong still to run, by which stage the Michael Bell-trained 20-1 shot Pretty Pollyanna was away and gone under Silvestre de Sousa.

The further Pretty Pollyanna went the better she looked and she passed the post a full seven lengths clear of Angel's Hideaway.

Sky Bet make the winner a 16/1 chance for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

Bell said: "Obviously visually it was very impressive. There was a little bit of scrimmaging in behind so some might have been closer, but either way it was a good time and she won very easily so you can't be more than very impressed with her.

"She was impressive at Yarmouth and Ascot last time was a learning curve for her. She has clearly improved a lot from Ascot, but she has only done one piece of easy work. There is a lot to look forward to."

On future plans, the Newmarket trainer said: "She is in the Lowther (at York). That's a possibility, but she has a penalty for that now.

"She is in the Moyglare (at the Curragh). I'm not sure where she will go. We will rest on our laurels."

John Gosden said of the runner-up Angel's Hideaway: "She ran very well, but the winner won well. She still ran great, though."

The Ralph Beckett-trained Chaleur was a further six lengths back in third.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "We're very happy. They went a good clip. Once she settled into a bit of a rhythm she was fine and she was really doing her best work at the end.

"It is very nice to get Group-placed with a filly like that.

"I think we will look at seven-furlong and mile races later on in the year."