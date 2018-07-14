Superlative run from Quorto

Quorto ridden by William Buick wins the bet365 Superlative Stakes

Quorto looked an exciting prospect when surging clear in the final furlong to win the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner over six furlongs on this course on his debut three weeks ago, the Charlie Appleby-trained colt took the step up to seven furlongs in his stride. The further he went, the better he went.

William Buick had the Godolphin-owned son of Dubawi tracking Blown By Wind towards the centre of the track, with Cape Of Good Hope leading on the near side.

Neverland Rock joined in three furlongs from home, but once Buick asked the 5-4 favourite to go about his business, he quickened impressively up the hill to score by three and three-quarter lengths from Aidan O'Brien's Cape Of Good Hope.

Appleby said: "We were confident coming here today that he had come forward and that the step up in trip was going to suit.

"He has shown some gears there. William got off and said he has a great racing mind. He travels very sweetly in your hands and he picked up well when he hit the rising ground. He is an exciting horse, for sure.

"Being by Dubawi one would hope we will see a bit more improvement, with a bit of luck. I would say the National Stakes (at the Curragh on September 16) is the more likely target.

"Seven looks to be his trip, but hopefully further down the line a mile will be for him."

Quorto earned quotes of 20-1 for the 2000 Guineas from Betfair and Paddy Power, and 14-1 with RaceBets and BetVictor.

O'Brien said of Cape Of Good Hope: "He ran a lovely race and we couldn't be happier. We were very happy with him and he is progressing lovely. We are going gently with him and you can see that with every run he is getting a bit better.

"I think he is still a baby, so he is progressing. Physically he is strong, but mentally he is still a baby.

"I don't think a mile will be a problem when that time comes, but we've plenty of time for that and we don't need to go there yet."