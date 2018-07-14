Beat The Bank cashes in at Ascot

Beat The Bank (L)

Beat The Bank enjoyed compensation for an unlucky run in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot when snatching victory in the Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes on his return to the Berkshire track.

Oisin Murpy brought Andrew Balding's four-year-old with a rattling run between horses in the last half-furlong to land the Group Two spoils in a tight finish.

French challenger Trais Fluors fluffed the start, losing several lengths, while up front Zhui Feng set the pace with Eminent and Century Dream close up.

Zhui Feng and Eminent dropped away when the race hotted up, and Suedois loomed large quickly followed by his David O'Meara-trained stablemate Lord Glitters.

However, both were trumped by Beat The Bank (11-4 favourite) who pounced through an inviting gap to win by a neck from Lord Glitters. Suedois was just a short-head away in third.

Beat The Bank was cut to 9-2 from 7-1 for the Sussex Stakes with Paddy Power, while Betfair went 5-1 from 8-1.