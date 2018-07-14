U S Navy Flag blazes July Cup trail at Newmarket
Last Updated: 14/07/18 3:02pm
US Navy Flag bounced back to his very best form when dropped down to six furlongs for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.
A dual Group One winner as a two-year-old, US Navy Flag had taken in the English and Irish 2000 Guineas, finishing second in the latter, without gracing the winner's enclosure this season.
But reverted to sprinting, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt showed his class on his first start against older horses.
Ryan Moore had US Navy Flag (8-1) in front from the start and the son of War Front kept up the gallop to land a convincing success, in the process giving the jockey his first July Cup win.
Brando, who delayed the start as he had to be re-plated, went one place better than 12 months ago ins second, with Fleet Review third for the O'Brien team.