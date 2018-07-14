U S Navy Flag blazes July Cup trail at Newmarket

US Navy Flag ridden by Ryan Moore (right) wins the Darley July Cup Stakes

US Navy Flag bounced back to his very best form when dropped down to six furlongs for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

A dual Group One winner as a two-year-old, US Navy Flag had taken in the English and Irish 2000 Guineas, finishing second in the latter, without gracing the winner's enclosure this season.

But reverted to sprinting, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt showed his class on his first start against older horses.

Ryan Moore had US Navy Flag (8-1) in front from the start and the son of War Front kept up the gallop to land a convincing success, in the process giving the jockey his first July Cup win.

Brando, who delayed the start as he had to be re-plated, went one place better than 12 months ago ins second, with Fleet Review third for the O'Brien team.