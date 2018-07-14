Kew Gardens wins ParisLongchamp feature

Kew Gardens followed up this success at Royal Ascot

Kew Gardens is set to run in the King George after capping a red-letter day for the Aidan O'Brien team by winning the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Saturday evening.

Successful over a mile and three-quarters in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, Kew Gardens boosted his claims for further middle-distance honours with a solid success returned to a mile and a half.

After being held up in the rear of the field by Ryan Moore in the early stages, Kew Gardens had to knuckle down when challenged strongly by Neufbosc in the final furlong.

Kew Gardens kept on strongly in the closing stages, to give O'Brien and Moore a Group One double following US Navy Flag's triumph in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket earlier in the day.

Betfair cut the Galileo colt to 6-1 for the King George and 7-2 for the St Leger.

O'Brien told At The Races: "We're delighted with him, the plan was to come here and then maybe if everything went well we may have a look at the King George.

"We wanted to come back to a mile and a half before we went to the King George, obviously he won over a mile and six in Ascot.

"You couldn't be happier with him. Ryan took his time on him and rode him for pace. He quickened up well and was brave at the end.

"He's a very progressive colt, he's progressed lovely since his last run."

Dee Ex Bee could not repeat his performance from Epsom, where he was second in the Derby, with Kew Gardens in ninth, but he rallied in the closing stages to finish third for the Mark Johnston stable.

There was a British success on the card when Marmelo took the Prix Maurice de Nieuil for trainer Hughie Morrison.

Second 12 months ago, the five-year-old followed up last month's Listed win at York at the main expense of David Simcock's Algometer.