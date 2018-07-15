Goddess given Silver Flash target after maiden win

Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien's exciting juvenile filly Goddess is likely to be seen next in the Jockey Club of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown on July 26.

The Ballydoyle trainer has identified the seven-furlong Group Three contest as the next step for the beautifully-bred daughter of Camelot on the way to the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September.

Viewed as an unlucky loser on her racecourse debut at the Curragh, Goddess made no mistake at Leopardstown on Thursday when trouncing her rivals by 10 lengths in a seven-furlong maiden.

Out of a half-sister to Galileo, she heads the market on the Qipco 1000 Guineas with some firms, and O'Brien said: "I was delighted with her. The first day she was just ready to go racing and got locked in on the rails at the Curragh.

"Seamie (Heffernan) said after the race he would have been a very easy winner if she'd got out. The next day she was an easy winner, and I couldn't be happier with her run.

"She has plenty of options. There is the Silver Flash at Leopardstown, which is a seven-furlong fillies' race, so she might go back for something like that.

"We will be gentle and see. That is a race towards a build up to the Moyglare.

"She will have to run for experience."