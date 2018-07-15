Connections of Veracious in no rush to make plans

Veracious after working under Frankie Dettori at Newmarket

Connections of Veracious are in no hurry to firm up plans for their filly after her fine effort at Royal Ascot.

She should have made her reappearance in the Qipco 1000 Guineas, but a setback caused her to miss the fillies' Classic at Newmarket at the beginning of May, for which she had been a leading fancy.

A hurried preparation saw Sir Michael Stoute's charge return at Royal Ascot, where was third to the brilliant winner, Alpha Centauri.

"We were thrilled. It was her first run for a long time," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud.

"She came out of the race well. Still no plans as to where we go, but we're very happy with her.

"It was a bit of a rush to get her there. She had a setback just before the Guineas, so we just want to make sure we get it right this time."

Veracious holds Group One entries in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Lepardstown in September.