Settle for Bay headsing to Platinum Stakes

Settle For Bay will step up in class for the Platinum Stakes at Cork next month.

David Marnane's Royal Ascot winner has won five of his last six races and his days in handicaps appear to be over for the time being.

With a Listed race next on the horizon, a trip to York for the Strensall Stakes could also be on the agenda.

"He came out of it (Royal Hunt Cup) absolutely great and we're just starting to pick him back up again now," Marnane told At The Races.

"The Platinum is next, maybe there's a race at York for him after that - the Group Three Strensall over nine furlongs.

"That then might be it for the year. He might go to Champions Weekend (Desmond Stakes) if the ground remained quick.

"I'd say we've got two eyes on Dubai. I think the place will suit him as he's been good around Dundalk. It's a galloping track on the turf track over there and seems to suit those who have run well at Dundalk."