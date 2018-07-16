Moyglare Stud Stakes next for Pretty Pollyanna

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Impressive Newmarket winner Pretty Pollyanna is set to try her luck at Group One level next in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

The Michael Bell-trained filly looked an exciting prospect with a seven-length demolition of the opposition in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes over six furlongs, and is favourite with some firms for the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Pretty Pollyanna, owned by Bill Gredley and his son, Tim, does hold an entry in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York next month, but connections are inclined to wait for the fillies' seven-furlong showpiece at the Curragh on September 16.

The Newmarket handler told Press Association Sport: "She's almost certain to wait for the Moyglare now, after speaking to the owners. It's not set in stone, but that is the intention at the moment.

"She cantered today with the rest of the string and looked in good form.

"She clearly has come on a lot, because I didn't really have a look at home to see how she had improved and it was a very nice surprise to see what she had on offer.

"On the dam's side she ought to stay further. Given she's a strong, robust and also very relaxed filly she doesn't have the demeanour of a sprinter on the gallops."