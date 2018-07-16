Tip Two Win may head to Qatar Sussex Stakes

Tip Two Win - could head to the Qatar Sussex Stakes

Roger Teal is considering supplementing Qipco 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on August 1.

The Great Shefford handler will make a decision over whether to keep the son of Dark Angel, who finished fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes, at mile for the Group One prize or drop back to seven furlongs for the Lennox Stakes, after a racecourse gallop at Newbury.

Teal said: "He is good and is working well. We've stepped his work back up and we are happy with him. We might take him to Newbury for a racecourse gallop.

"I'm playing it by ear with him. He is quick enough for seven and if we are taking on the older horses, that might suit us more - the mile is fine for him though. We will just see how he works and let him tell us nearer the time.

"We didn't plan to be shuffled back like we were at Ascot, but he took a bit of time to settle. He just got further back than we wanted to be. We made a big effort to get where we and then he just ran out of gas towards the end.

"It was a bit cruel getting caught for third, but that's the way it goes, I guess. He still ran a cracking race and he has had another boost to his form as US Navy Flag has come out and won the July Cup.

"His form is solid and one day he will have his day in the sunshine - hopefully that will be at Goodwood."

Looking further ahead, Teal hopes that the three year-old can fulfill owner Anne Cowley's dream by running at the Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs in November.

He added: "Hopefully we have him for another season or two, that's the plan, so we are going to pick our races carefully this season.

"Anne's big goal is the Breeders' Cup so that is what we are basically training him for. I don't want to over-race him to ensure we have something in the tank come the end of the season.

"If you are going for it you have to train for it."