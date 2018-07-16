Paul Mulrennan could be out of action for eight weeks

Paul Mulrennan: Could be out of action for eight weeks

Paul Mulrennan could be out of the saddle for up to eight weeks.

The Group One-winning jockey was unseated when riding out at Michael Dods' Darlington yard on Saturday morning, and subsequent X-rays revealed he had suffered multiple fractures in his back.

Speaking at Ripon on Monday, his wife Adele said: "He's been discharged from Darlington Hospital and is home now.

"He's not in a back brace, he just needs box rest for a couple of weeks.

"He's been transferred to James Cook at Middlesbrough for his follow-ups and is looking at being off for six to eight weeks, possibly more, we're not sure yet.

"He's not a bad patient, to be fair, and with the school holidays starting we've got ourselves a babysitter!"