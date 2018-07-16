Gustav Klimt set to shine at Goodwood

Gustav Klimt (r): Expected to shine in the Sussex Stakes

Aidan O'Brien believes Gustav Klimt should be well suited by the track at Goodwood in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The son of Galileo, who is one of seven entries in the Group One mile contest on August 1 for the Ballydoyle handler, has yet to win over the trip in four starts this season.

Although out of luck since returning to action with victory in a Listed contest at Leopardstown in April, the three-year-old has posted a number of solid efforts in defeat, including third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and second in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O'Brien, speaking by telephone at a Qatar Goodwood Festival event in London on Monday, said: "That's the plan (Sussex Stakes) for Gustav Klimt, if everything is well, that's what we've been looking at.

"He has had a busy season and we were happy with his run in France (third in the Prix Jean Prat). I think Goodwood might really suit him and if everything is well that's the plan.

"He is a fast horse and I think a mile is his maximum. There is every chance he wants an easy mile, rather than a tough mile.

"Ascot is a tough mile and the Curragh is a tough mile. I just thought a Goodwood mile on fast ground is easier than the Curragh or Ascot.

"Last time at Deauville they went very hard all the way.

"We think there is more (to come). I think things have not worked out for him yet. He is a horse that would probably like a bit of cover so he can quicken."

Last year's Superlative Stakes winner could be joined in the mile prize by Group One-winning fillies Clemmie, Happily and Rhododendron.

O'Brien added: "Happily might be happy going back to a mile. I was delighted with Clemmie's run at Newmarket (third to Alpha Centauri in Falmouth Stakes). I thought she had progressed from the Irish 1,000 Guineas and I think she might progress more.

"It's very possible that Rhododendron could go for the Nassau or she could go for the Sussex or France for the fillies' race (Prix Rothschild).

"We were half-thinking about running her with Clemmie (at Newmarket), but we decided to just go with Clemmie. She is in good form at home."