Magic Wand tops acceptors for Darley Irish Oaks

Magic Wand: On track for the Irish Oaks

Aidan O'Brien has given Magic Wand the green light to contest the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday but whether stablemate September with her will not be decided until later in the week.

A hugely impressive winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, Magic Wand looked to have improved immeasurably from the Investec Oaks at Epsom, where she only finished fourth behind Forever Together.

O'Brien will let the two clash again after Forever Together was beaten over 10 furlongs in the Pretty Polly last time out.

"Magic Wand has come out of Ascot well and we've been pleased with her since then," said O'Brien.

"She is ready to go to the Curragh for the Irish Oaks and the plan is that Bye Bye Baby and Forever Together will also run there."

September would be a fascinating contender if joining her stablemates.

The daughter of Deep Impact was beaten a nose by Laurens in last season's Fillies' Mile but has not been seen in competitive action since finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf last November.

"We also have September in the race and she has been training well following a muscle problem. We'll make a decision on whether or not she'll run later in the week but she is being trained with the Irish Oaks in mind," O'Brien added.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class is also strongly fancied, but faces a steep rise in class having won two Listed races on her last two outings.

James Doyle will be on board and told At The Races:

"She's been impressive in winning a couple of Listed races, she has a smart turn of foot and seems to be heading in the right direction - I'm really excited to ride her.

"Everything is positive. In her second race we sat out the back to try and teach her to pass horses and she did it well, beating Athena who has won a Grade One in America since in Belmont.

"The second one was pretty straightforward as well. We'll just have to see what Aidan runs I guess."

Haggas has a potential second string to his bow in Dramatic Queen.

Willie McCreery has left in both Liquid Amber, not seen since finishing down the field in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, and Mary Tudor, second in an Oaks Trial at Naas last time out.

Dermot Weld's Romiyna, David Lanigan's Worth Waiting, Joseph O'Brien's Tissiak and Jim Bolger's Park Bloom, a sister to an Oaks winner in Was, are all among the remaining possibles.