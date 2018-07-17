Invincible Army heads to Hackwood Stakes

Invincible Army: Could run in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury

Invincible Army is likely to head to Newbury on Saturday after very fast ground caused him to be a late withdrawal from the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Trainer James Tate is looking to run his talented three-year-old sprinter in the Group Three bet365 Hackwood Stakes and is hoping rain falls in the meantime.

"We just thought the ground was very firm at Newmarket on Saturday," said Tate.

"We wouldn't mind a shower of rain but the plan is to run in the Hackwood."

The Newmarket handler reports Haddaf unlikely take up his entry in the same race.

"It is unlikely. He's in at Newmarket on Friday and he's got other options too," he said.

Tate has the Qatar Sussex Stakes at

Goodwood on August 1 in mind for Hey Gaman after he found conditions a shade too fast when fifth in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

"He came out of France fine. He just needs softer ground than that. It was a bit quick," he said.

"The next possible target is the Sussex. We just need some rain. There just doesn't seem to be a lot around at the moment."