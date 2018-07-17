Caspian Prince defends crown in Sapphire Stakes

Caspian Prince: Heading back to Curragh feature

Caspian Prince is on course to defend his crown in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The popular sprinter lowered the colours of Group One heroine Marsha 12 months ago when trained by Tony Coyle and was only just touched off by Battle Of Jericho on his latest visit to the headquarters of Irish racing.

Mick Appleby, who looks after him now, is looking forward to the Group Two race for which 15 stood their ground at the confirmation stage.

"The plan is to run and hopefully he should gave a good chance," said the Rutland handler.

"He's come out of his last race very well."

Caspian Prince could renew rivalry with Battle Of Jericho, who beat him by a short-head in the Rockingham Handicap, but Caspian Prince is on better terms this time.

Battle Of Jericho's trainer Aidan O'Brien has also left in Washington DC, Declarationofpeace, Sioux Nation and Different League.

Supporting Caspian Prince in a strong UK contingent are Judicial, Mabs Cross, Muthmir, Just Glamorous, Havana Grey and Mrs Gallagher.

Ed Walker will give Indian Blessing a workout on Wednesday before deciding whether to let her take her chance in the Kilboy Estate Stakes on the same card.

The Newmarket trainer will choose between this Group Two over nine furlongs and the Group One Prix Rothschild over a mile at Deauville a week later for his four-year-old filly, who was last seen winning the Group Three Holstein Cup in Hamburg.

"She's going to work on Wednesday. She's also in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville a week later," said Walker.

"She's a Group Three winner and she's Group Two placed so we're just trying to fill her page.

"I'm not sure if she'll run in Ireland. I'll have a good look at it.

"She's in really good form. She's getting better so she's done little wrong this year."

Indian Blessing is one of three British possibles along with Martyn Meade's Wilamina, who was third in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Dynamic from the William Haggas stable.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for nine of the 18 confirmations. Four of them - September, Bye Bye Baby, Magical and Sizzling - have also been left in the Irish Oaks on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle trainer's other possibles are Broadway, Curly, Darkness Falls, I Can Fly and Sarrocchi.

Jessica Harrington is represented by dual Listed scorer I'm So Fancy, while Dermot Weld's Belle Estrelle and Jim Bolger's Panstarr, who were first and third in the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney on Sunday, are among others in the mix.