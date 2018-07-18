Sir Chauvelin goes back up in trip at Newbury

Trainer Jim Goldie - has Sky Bet Ebor as target

Jim Goldie is looking to step Sir Chauvelin back up in trip on a quick turnaround for the first running of the £100,000 JLT Cup over two miles at Newbury on Saturday.

Sir Chauvelin had little luck when unplaced behind his stablemate Euchen Glen in the John Smith's Cup over an extended mile and a quarter at York last weekend.

The six-year-old had fared better when third to Withhold in the Northumberland Plate over an extended two miles at Newcastle two weeks earlier.

Goldie is eyeing a crack at the Sky Bet Ebor at York next month with Sir Chauvelin and believes this is an ideal prep.

"We are keen to come to Newbury as this is the last real opportunity for him to have a run before the Ebor at York next month. This new race has a good strategic place in the calendar," said the Glasgow handler.

"Hopefully, he can turn up at his best and run well. I just hope we are not going to the well once too often with him."

Northumberland Plate fifth Island Brave could take his chance for Wantage handler Heather Main.

"Island Brave came out of Northumberland Plate absolutely fine. He met quite a lot of interference in the race and we felt he ran really well," she said.

"He is ready to go again and the JLT Cup looks like where he will go."

The sole Irish possible among 29 entries is Willie Mullins' Stratum, who was third to stable companion Lagostovegas in the Ascot Handicap over two and a half miles at the Royal meeting.