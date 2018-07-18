Latrobe heading to York but target undecided

Latrobe (centre) lands the Irish Derby

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby hero Latrobe is set to make his next appearance in either the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes or the Juddmonte International at York next month.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by his brother, Donnacha, the Camelot colt claimed a famous victory in last month's Curragh Classic, with father Aidan O'Brien saddling the second, third and fourth home.

With the dust having now settled on his success, O'Brien now faces a decision on whether to stick to a mile and a half with Latrobe in the Voltigeur - but drop down to Group Two level - or test his powers at a mile and a quarter in the Group One International.

The trainer told Press Association Sport: "We haven't made any definite plans, but I think the most likely scenario is he'll go to York for something there.

"Whether he goes for the Voltigeur or the Juddmonte, we'll see nearer the time. He'd have a penalty in the Voltigeur, which wouldn't be ideal, but we won't make a decision on which race he'll run in until we have to make it.

"He seems in good form."

O'Brien and owner Lloyd Williams combined to claim Melbourne Cup glory with Rekindling in November, and Latrobe is quoted at a general 25-1 by bookmakers for this year's running of the 'race that stops a nation'.

O'Brien added: "It's too far away to discuss that (Melbourne Cup)."