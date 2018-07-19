Konchek in Richmond reckoning

Konchek ridden by jockey Adam Kirby

Konchek could be in line for the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood following his fine run at Newmarket last week.

Trainer Clive Cox was delighted with Konchek's first attempt at six furlongs, when he was runner-up to the smart Advertise in the July Stakes, and is happy to keep him at that trip for his next start.

"I was really pleased, it was a great run," said the Lambourn handler.

"He's in the Gimcrack (at York) and will be entered for the Richmond. We'll just take it one step at a time.

"He has proved himself at this kind of level. Obviously it helped stepping him up to six furlongs as well.

"I'd say Goodwood would be a likely target."