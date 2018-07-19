Signora Cabello bypasses Weatherbys Super Sprint

Signora Cabello (centre) battles to victory in the Queen Mary

John Quinn has decided to skip Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with Signora Cabello and head to France instead.

The Queen Mary Stakes winner will now run in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on Sunday.

"We have declared her for the Prix Robert Papin on Sunday at Maisons-Laffitte," Quinn told At The Races.

"The main reason is down the line after racing, she's going to be bred from and she's got a very nice pedigree.

"She's already a Queen Mary winner and we just decided that this was the route - the Group route - that we'd follow with her, so that's where we are."