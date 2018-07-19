Magic Wand heads Irish Oaks seven

Magic Wand is in command at Chester

Magic Wand, Forever Together and Sea Of Class all feature in a field of just seven runners for the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

Magic Wand comfortably beat stablemate Forever Together at Chester in the spring, but the latter reversed the form in some style when claiming Classic glory in the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Magic Wand only fourth.

However, Magic Wand is a hot favourite to turn the reassert her superiority this weekend following an impressive victory in last month's Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Since her Epsom heroics, Forever Together has suffered an odds-on defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, who bids for his sixth Irish Oaks success, also saddles Bye Bye Baby.

The filly widely regarded as the biggest threat to the Ballydoyle trio is the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class.

The daughter of Sea The Stars steps up in grade following successive Listed triumphs at Newbury.

Willie McCreery's Mary Tudor, the Dermot Weld-trained Romiyna and Tissiak from Joseph O'Brien's yard complete the line-up.