Emaraaty Ana aims to blossom in Rose Bowl

Trainer Kevin Ryan talks to the media

Kevin Ryan has high hopes for Emaraaty Ana in Friday's Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

An impressive winner on his debut at Windsor, he steps up to Listed class where he faces just five rivals.

His defeat of the now 95-rated Blown By Wind in April reads well in terms of this contest and Ryan resisted the lure of Royal Ascot to help him fill his frame.

"Emaraaty Ana is in great form. He has always shown us that he is a nice horse and he did it well at Windsor," said the Hambleton-based handler.

"We have given him plenty of time to strengthen up since Windsor and we are very happy with him.

"The step up to six furlongs won't be a problem and we are looking forward to running at Newbury on Friday."

Charlie Hills' Chuck Willis is another promising youngster, having finished third in a hot race at Windsor on debut before strolling to victory at Ayr last time out.

"He won really well up at Ayr and we've had this race in the back of our minds for a while," said Hills.

"I've been pleased enough with his work since then and it looks a pretty open race, I think.

"The race he ran in at Windsor on his debut has worked out very well and we like him quite a lot."

An intriguing runner is Mark Johnston's Natalie's Joy. She won by six lengths on her debut at Goodwood but could only trail home seventh when 5-4 favourite for the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

Mick Channon's Barbill, Richard Hannon's Typhoon Ten and the David Evans-trained Lihou complete the field.