Mildenberger has Gordon target

James Doyle riding Mildenberger to win the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket

Mildenberger has next month's Qatar Gordon Stakes at Goodwood as a comeback target before a crack at the St Leger in September.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt has been out of action since finishing second to subsequent Coral-Eclipse winner Roaring Lion in the Dante at York.

He was being aimed at the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was found to be lame in the days leading up to that meeting and the same issue kept him out of an option in France last weekend.

"He was lame the Sunday before Ascot which was hugely frustrating. We hoped for him to be running in the Grand Prix de Paris and we had to draft Dee Ex Bee in to fill his shoes," said assistant trainer Charlie Johnston.

"The target at the moment is the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

"It's a Group Three and we would like to be running him in a slightly higher class, but it's a good meeting for us and he would look like being a strong banker for us.

"There is not a huge amount else for him in that time frame. The Gordon then looking towards the St Leger will be the plan."