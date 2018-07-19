Second Generation game at Vichy

Second Generation ridden by Jockey Paul Mulrennan goes to post for the Queen Mary Stakes

Second Generation opened up a number of big-race options in leading home a British-trained one-two-three in the Listed Prix Des Reves D'Or - Jacques Bouchara at Vichy.

In the care of James Tate, the Dawn Approach filly has now won three of her five outings, with her only defeats coming on her debut at Catterick and in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Tony Piccone, Tate's charge was three-quarters of a length too good for Archie Watson's Shumookhi, who had finished in front of Second Generation at Catterick and Ascot, with Michael Bell's Stage Play in third.

"She's coming forward with every race - I'm just not quite sure what happened at Ascot, but she wouldn't be the first filly to disappoint there," said Tate.

"Apart from that she's been consistent and I thought she won it comfortably enough.

"The ground was very tacky, they had a lot of rain over the weekend and they've been racing there all week. The first day it was heavy, the second day very soft and yesterday it was soft. She didn't seem to mind it.

"It's particularly good for her owner Shiekh Rashid (Dalmook Al Maktoum) as he still has her dam, El Manati, who we trained and was third in the Cornwallis, so she was a black-type juvenile.

"This is her second foal, hence the name, and for her to be a Listed winner is great, it's mission accomplished."

He added: "I'll talk with Sheikh Rashid and the jockey about the Lowther (at York). She's in it and of course it's tempting, but I do have a slight concern about six furlongs. Do we take on colts over five or go against fillies over six?

"If not the Lowther there's the Flying Childers (at Doncaster), the Cornwallis (at Ascot) and there's also a Group Three in Chantilly."