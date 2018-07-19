Turret floors Hazapour in Meld

Hazapour : Beaten at Leopardstown

Turret Rocks ran out a surprise 14-1 winner of the ICON Meld Stakes at Leopardstown, with Derby fifth Hazapour only third.

The latter, trained by Dermot Weld, was sent off the hot favourite for the Group Three contest under Frankie Dettori, and travelled in third place through the early stages as the four runners were taken along in single file by Deauville.

Dettori started to make his move two and a half furlongs out, and all appeared to be going to plan swinging off the bend into the straight.

However, Hazapour, the 8-13 market leader, failed to pick up as expected and could not get the better of the front two, with Jim Bolger's Turret Rocks nudging ahead close home in the hands of Kevin Manning to deny Deauville.

Hazapour was close-up in third, just ahead of Curly.