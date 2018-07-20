Little Kim out to shine in Weatherbys Super Sprint

Karl Burke: Looking forward to running Little Kim at Newbury

Karl Burke is looking forward to seeing Little Kim chase some of the huge prize-money on offer in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday.

A maximum field of 25 juveniles is set to go to post for the #250,000 feature and Little Kim must concede weight to each of her rivals having struck Group Three gold at Deauville at the start of the month.

The daughter of Garswood had the option of returning to France for the Prix Robert Papin on Sunday, but Burke and her principal owners, Nick Bradley Racing, instead decided to go pot hunting in Berkshire.

Burke said: "The 8lb penalty she got for winning the Prix du Bois obviously doesn't help, but she's in good form and we're looking forward to running her.

"She was in the Prix Robert Papin, but Nick in particular was keen to avoid the Queen Mary winner (Signora Cabello). I actually run a nice colt in the Papin as well, so I didn't take much persuading.

"They called the ground good to soft when she won at Deauville, but I felt it was good, fast ground on the day and conditions shouldn't be a problem for her.

"She's got black type already, so we thought we'd have a shot at the money. Fingers crossed, she'll run well."

The Mick Channon-trained Kinks was last seen finishing sixth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and appears attractively weighted with just 8st 7lb on his back.

"He's in great form, we're very happy with him and hopefully he goes there with a big chance," said Channon.

"His form is good and if they get a bit of rain, that would be in his favour."

Tin Hat is a serious contender judged on his fifth place in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting. His trainer Eve Johnson Houghton also saddles Buckingham, who has won twice on the all-weather at Chelmsford.

"Tin Hat is rock solid. He was was fifth in the Windsor Castle and that form has worked out really well," said the Didcot-based trainer.

"He's a tough little horse. I'm sure he'll go there and run his race and hopefully he's got a great chance.

"Buckingham loves a flat track, so Newbury should suit him well.

"Coming back to five furlongs is not perfect, but hopefully he's got enough pace to get involved."

Newmarket handler Richard Spencer also fires a twin assault.

Cookupastorm returns to action just nine days after opening her account at this venue, while Cococabala bids to supplement his previous wins at Southwell and Wetherby.

Spencer said: "They were both cheap purchases and they've both shown us a level of ability. We felt it was worth letting them have a crack at a big pot like this.

"The colt has had more racing than the filly. He (Cococabala) has won two races for us, but I don't think we've seen the best of him yet. I hope there's more improvement in him.

"The filly stepped up massively from her debut at Lingfield to win at Newbury. Coming back in trip is a slight negative as she won cosily over six furlongs, but hopefully they've both got chances and it will be great if we can pick up some prize-money."

Snazzy never threatened to land a telling blow in the Queen Mary, but would have a chance if bouncing back to her previous effort when beaten just over a length by Signora Cabello in a Listed event at York.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes said: "She is very quick. Some very good fillies have won this in the past and I think mine is pretty good.

"She showed how quick she was at York, running very well without any cover and still managing to stay on into third place.

"If the same filly turns up, she has got to have a nice chance."

Richard Fahey has won the Super Sprint three times in the last five years and appears intent on adding to his tally, saddling six runners headed by Red Balloons.