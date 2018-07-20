Natalie's Joy back on track with Newbury win

Frankie Dettori and Natalie's Joy win at Newbury

Natalie's Joy put her Royal Ascot disappointment behind her with an all-the-way win in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

Mark Johnston's youngster had created a big impression on her debut at Goodwood when winning by six lengths in a fast time.

She headed to Ascot for the Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs following that effort, but not much went right as she trailed home in seventh.

Back down to six furlongs and with Frankie Dettori on board for the first time, the Lope De Vega filly bounced out of the stalls and never saw another rival.

Entering the final furlong Charlie Hills' Chuck Willis looked a major danger, but a few strides later Natalie's Joy had really lengthened and the race was over.

The 11-10 favourite won by a length and three-quarters from Chuck Willis.

Johnston said: "She has got her Listed win now, which is great. Half of her changed hands before Ascot, so it is nice for the new owners to secure the value. Hopefully it is onwards and upwards.

"She is not one you would be expecting to be nearly breaking track records at Goodwood so early on in her life.

"We group them at home into four groups at the beginning of the season, when we expect them to run. Group one is March/April, then May/June, July/August and September/October.

"She was in group three, so a July/August horse. We were just surprised as she kept beating things earlier and earlier. You just hope she has as much scope as she looks to have. Everything says she should get better with time."

He added: "We thought the sky was the limit, as everyone did. At one point she was the highest-rated two-year-old in Britain, never mind filly.

"We were all thinking very big things. She came unstuck at Ascot and this was the first step of getting back on track.

"The Princess Margaret (Ascot) was the target with or without a run in between - if there was to be a run, it was to be here.

"Frankie has put another idea in the mix and I will take that home. I will listen to Frankie and look at the other options (Prix du Calvados)."

Dettori said: "It was my first time on her, but she gave me a good impression. She is a nice, tall filly with a lot of scope.

"Mark said everything went wrong over seven last time, but I got off and I think seven will be just about right. She outstayed them at the end today over six and I think she will go back to seven.

"There is a Group Three race in France over seven furlongs which I suggested, but all options are open."