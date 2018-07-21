Signora Cabello runs in the Prix Robert Papin

John Quinn

Signora Cabello bids to prove her Royal Ascot triumph was no fluke in the Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on Sunday.

John Quinn's filly has made huge strides since finishing fourth on her Beverley debut, winning a novice event at Bath and a Listed prize at York before springing a 25-1 surprise in the Queen Mary Stakes.

With Frankie Dettori taking over in the saddle from Oisin Murphy, Signora Cabello steps up marginally in trip and takes on the colts for her latest Group Two assignment and Quinn is relishing the challenge.

"It's five and a half furlongs and given the way she finished off her race at Ascot you'd think that would suit," the trainer told At The Races.

"We feel she could be even better over six furlongs, but she's not devoid of speed so five-and-a-half holds no fears at all, she actually might be more comfortable over that trip.

"We're very happy with her, she's very unassuming. She's never blown us away at home - when we started working her we thought she'd win a maiden and possibly get some black type, we never thought she'd turn out as she has done.

"All she's done is improve. She took the Queen Mary well and we were always hoping to run her about this time, given what we have mapped out for the rest of the season.

"Winning can only do their confidence good and she's in good fettle."

Signora Cabello is one of three British challengers in a field of just five runners.

The Robert Cowell-trained Pocket Dynamo is already a winner in France, having won at ParisLongchamp before going down by just a nose to American raider Shang Shang Shang in Royal Ascot's Norfolk Stakes.

Karl Burke struck gold in last year's renewal with Unfortunately and this time saddles True Mason.

The youngster faces a step up in class following victory in a minor event at Nottingham, but Burke is confident his charge is up to the task.

He said: "We feel he's a very nice colt. We've always liked him and I was gutted it took three races to get a win out of him.

"He won over six furlongs, but with the Queen Mary winner in there I'm sure they'll go a good gallop and that will obviously suit him.

"We've been delighted with him at home since Nottingham and I think he'll run a big race."