Emotionless wins the bet365 Stakes at Newbury.

Charlie Appleby

Emotionless registered his first success for 34 months with a stylish all-the-way win the bet365 Stakes at Newbury.

Things have not gone right for Emotionless since he won the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster as a two-year-old, but he showed he was still a talented performer as he outclassed the field in this Listed contest, registered as the Steventon Stakes.

William Buick had the Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old in front from the start and was allowed an uncontested lead.

Frankie Dettori, riding Fajjaj, did not allow the leader too much rope, but Emotionless (11-4 favourite) upped the tempo in the final quarter-mile to score by two lengths from Desert Encounter, who grabbed second place close home.

Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam said: "It was really nice to get back on track. It's been a little while since he has run in the UK.

"Charlie has been very patient with him. He has had little issues off and on that have kept him off the track. Hopefully we will have a bit of a clear run with him.

"I think a mile and a quarter on quick ground suits and William said that was just the job.

"Charlie has mentioned Australia as possibly on the radar. He has been off for a long time, though. We will get him home, see how he is and make a plan from there."