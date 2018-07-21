Ginger Nut wins Weatherbys Super Sprint for Hannon

Richard Hannon

Ginger Nut finished fastest of them all to give trainer Richard Hannon a second victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.

The daughter of Sir Prancealot had got off the mark at the fifth time of asking at Windsor last time out, and hit the jackpot on this occasion when getting up close to the line in the five-furlong event.

Victory looked to be heading the way of the Bryan Smart-trained maiden Moojim, but with one final effort the 16-1 shot pounced late under Harry Bentley to prevail by a neck.

Hannon, who saddled Tiggy Wiggy to victory in the race in 2014, and had seen his father, Richard senior, be successful many times before that, said: "The first few times we went to the races we were a little bit disappointed as she went off too quick.

"We tucked her in today. From the moment we purchased her she didn't have an owner, but Chris and Jenny Powell came in and I said this filly would be ideal for the Super Sprint.

"It is great for them, as they are big supporters of ours. They are good investors and that is what this race is all about, they have got their pay day. She is a very fast filly and it has all gone well."

On future plans, Hannon - who was completing a big-race double following the success of Yafta in the Hackwood Stakes - said: "There is probably that race at Ayr (Firth Of Clyde) that normally comes up and there is the St Hugh's Stakes here at the end of August."