Intisaab wins the Tote Scurry Handicap at the Curragh

David O'Meara

Intisaab bounced back to form to land a valuable success in the Tote Scurry Handicap at the Curragh.

Out of luck in such hot races as the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle since winning at Haydock in May, David O'Meara's seven-year-old came good in this Premier Handicap over six furlongs.

Intisaab (8-1) had been dropped 6lb in the ratings since that last success and it was enough to see him get back to winning ways.

Shepherd's Purse made most of the early running down the near side until the race opened up in the last quarter-mile, with Ardhoomey putting in a strong bid.

But it was Intisaab, in the hands of Danny Tudhope, who held the aces to score by three-quarters of a length.

Ardhoomey was second with Gunmetal a length and a quarter away in third and Blairmayne fourth.

"That was great. He's a very good horse. He won in Qatar this year, a very valuable race out there, and won a conditions race at Haydock, so he's borderline better than handicap company at his best," said O'Meara.

"He seems to like big fields and quick conditions to really show his best. That suited him down to the ground and the further he went in the race, the better he was looking.

"He could possibly come back here for Irish Champions Weekend. He was second in the Bold Lad here two years ago to David Barron's New Bidder."