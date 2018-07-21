Larchmont Lad wins the Friarstown Stud Minstrel Stakes

Larchmont Lad

David O'Meara completed a fine day at the Curragh as Larchmont Lad ran his rivals into the ground to lift the Group Two honours in the Friarstown Stud Minstrel Stakes.

The four-year-old led home a one-two for trainer O'Meara with So Beloved taking the runner-up spot.

James Doyle dictated affairs from the outset on the consistent colt, wearing the colours of Cheveley Park Stud.

Ryan Moore tried to deliver the Aidan O'Brien-trained 11-8 favourite St Patrick's Day with a serious bid, but his challenge was short-lived.

It was left to Danny Tudhope to come late on So Beloved to claim second place for the second year running behind the 4-1 winner, with Fas third.

Doyle was completing a double after his win on Marie's Diamond in the Minstrel Stakes, as was O'Meara, who was successful with Intisaab in the valuable Scurry Handicap.

"We were hopeful that both horses had a great chance coming over," said O'Meara.

"I feel a small bit sorry for the owner of the second, Steve Barker, who is here, but someone had to win it and I'm glad Larchmont Lad did it for Cheveley Park as well.

"He was unlucky when he came over (to Leopardstown) last year and won and subsequently lost it in the stewards' room.

"For Mr and Mrs Thompson (of Cheveley Park) to allow me to take him back here and win a race is good.

"He's a very straightforward horse and he's quite tough. I gave James a free hand to do what he wanted and he gave him a fantastic ride.

"I'll speak to Chris Richardson, who manages all the horses for Cheveley Park and see what he wants to do now.

"So Beloved is an eight-year-old and it's a credit to him to still be running so well at this age. He'll probably go to the Lennox (at Goodwood) next and have a crack at that.

"He ran a really good race there last year when fifth and not beaten far."