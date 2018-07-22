St Leger contender Raymond Tusk excites Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon would be happy to head straight to the William Hill St Leger with Raymond Tusk.

The Middleham Park Racing-owned colt has proven himself to be a progressive performer so far this season, being far from disgraced in the Coral-Eclipse and getting his head in front in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday night.

Hannon said: "I've made no secret what we think of him. He might go to the Prix de Reux at Deauville, but that might come a bit too soon for him. I'm very happy to go straight to the St Leger.

"He will be much better off when there is bit of rain around. He is a horse for next year, that's what we are hoping, and they take a long time to make.

"He ran on in the Eclipse. At Hamilton we dropped him in and he seemed to enjoy that. He got the trip well. He is a very good horse and we've taken our time with him.

"He is lightly raced, but now he is in the promised land as he has won his Listed race and won it well.

"He is very similar to Ventura Storm (second in the 2016 St Leger). I think he probably has more toe than him."