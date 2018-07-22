Options open for Irish Oaks third Mary Tudor

Willie McCreery

Mary Tudor's excellent performance to finish third in the Darley Irish Oaks on her first attempt at a mile and a half has opened up several avenues for connections.

The daughter of Dawn Approach proved she stays the longer trip when taking minor honours behind Sea Of Class and Forever Together in a thrilling renewal of the fillies' Classic at the Curragh on Saturday.

Trainer Willie McCreery reports Mary Tudor to have come out of the race in good form and will consult owners Godolphin to discuss the next move.

"She ran a great race. I was delighted with it and for a moment I got excited. I thought we were going to win a Classic," said the County Kildare handler.

"She ran a blinder, she tried hard and stayed the trip very well. It opens a lot of options for us.

"She's good. She ate up and has been out in the paddock this morning.

"We'll speak to Godolphin and see what we're going to do."