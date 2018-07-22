Ken Condon confident Romanised will bounce back

Romanised failed to fire at Ascot

Ken Condon is keen to step Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Romanised up in trip later in the season.

With his disappointing display in the St James's Palace Stakes attributed to the quick ground, Condon is preparing his charge for a trip to France.

The Prix Jacques le Marois on August 12 is the next target, before a possible journey to Paris for the Prix du Moulin.

"I think the ground was just too quick, I'm happy that was the case," said Condon, referring to Ascot.

"The ground at the Curragh was fast but had a kindness to it, at Ascot they were breaking track records by the end of the week.

"He's had a bit of a rest and the plan is the Jacques le Marois at Deauville. A straight mile again should suit. He worked during the week and we were happy with that.

"A reproduction of his Curragh run, given what US Navy Flag has done, would make him very competitive.

"We are considering 10 furlongs but it might not happen until the Irish Champion Stakes. After the Jacques le Marois we are probably looking at the Prix du Moulin but we'll be more informed after he runs again."