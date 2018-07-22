John Quinn's Signora Cabello won the Prix Robert Papin

John Quinn

Signora Cabello justified the decision to bypass Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint by landing the Group Two Darley Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte.

The attraction of more Group-race glory rather than a bigger pay-day proved too much of a temptation for connections of the John Quinn-trained two-year-old.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the Queen Mary Stakes heroine passed the post first just ahead of the previously unbeaten Sexy Metro.

Robert Cowell's Pocket Dynamo took the five-strong field along with Signora Cabello (6-4 favourite) close up and the other three horses tightly-grouped.

Signora Cabello hit the front in the final furlong and kept on gamely to hold Sexy Metro by a neck. True Mason, trained by Karl Burke, was three-quarters of a length away in third with Pocket Dynamo fourth.

"It was a very gutsy performance. She beat the colts, she fended them off and was going away at the line. We are absolutely thrilled," said Quinn.

"It's four years since we had The Wow Signal, so it's nice to have another champion."

The Prix Morny, which The Wow Signal won in 2014, could be next for Signora Cabello followed by the Cheveley Park Stakes.

"If she's as right as she was today, I think I'd bring her back for the Morny in a month and then obviously the Cheveley Park is right on our agenda," said the North Yorkshire trainer.

"We'll see from there, but they are our two next big targets."